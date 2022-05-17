Air Malta said on Tuesday that masks need to be worn on some of its flights because of a requirement by the destination country.

The EU's Aviation Safety Agency and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control last week lifted mandatory rules for mask-wearing on European flights, but said that masks may still be required by country-specific laws.

Germany, Italy, Austria, the Netherlands and Spain still require masks to be worn on flights to and from their airports. The requirement in Italy is expected to be lifted on June 15.

Air Malta said passengers who wish to continue wearing a mask on board flights where there is no requirement are welcome to do so.