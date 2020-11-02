Several people have been reported dead in what appears to be a terrorist attack in different locations in Vienna.

Sky News said shooting had broken out near a synagogue in Vienna and near the Hilton Hotel.

CONFIRMED at the moment:

*08:00 pm: several shots fired, beginning at Seitenstettengasse

*several suspects armed with rifles

*six different shooting locations

* one deceaced person, several injured (1 officer included)

*1 suspect shot and killed by police officers #0211w — POLIZEI WIEN (@LPDWien) November 2, 2020

Sky's Brussels correspondent Adam Parsons said that reports suggested seven people had been killed. Some 15 people were injured.

Austria's interior minister said on ORF TV that the shooting was believed to have been carried out by several people.

Am deeply saddened by the news of the terror attack in #Vienna. We strongly condemn these cowardly acts of terrorism. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and all the people in the Austrian capital. - RA — Robert Abela (@RobertAbela_MT) November 2, 2020

APA news agency quoted the interior ministry as saying that one attacker had been killed and another could be on the run.

A police officer was shot and seriously injured.

#BREAKING: Footage of one of the Vienna attackers in Austria pic.twitter.com/HuZJa3SN7H — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) November 2, 2020

Reports that hostages were being held in a restaurant could not be confirmed.

No further details were immediately available.

⚠️ALERT - Vienna shooting incident



We advise all Maltese in Vienna to be cautious and to avoid all public areas in the 1st district.



So far we have no information of any casualties among the Maltese community. Anyone requiring assistance may reach us on + 43 664 8208619 — Malta in Austria 🇲🇹 🇦🇹 (@MaltaEmbVienna) November 2, 2020