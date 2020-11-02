Several people have been reported dead in what appears to be a terrorist attack in different locations in  Vienna.

Sky News said shooting had broken out near a synagogue in Vienna and near the Hilton Hotel. 

Sky's Brussels correspondent Adam Parsons said that reports suggested seven people had been killed.  Some 15 people were injured. 

Austria's interior minister said on ORF TV that the shooting was believed to have been carried out by several people. 

APA news agency quoted the interior ministry as saying that one attacker had been killed and another could be on the run.

A police officer was shot and seriously injured.

Reports that hostages were being held in a restaurant could not be confirmed.

No further details were immediately available.

