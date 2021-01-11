The MSE Equity Price Index opened the week sharply lower as it plunged 1.6% to an over five-week low of 4,016.735 points. Several equities ended in negative territory including MIA (-2.4%), Farsons (2.6%), GO (-2.9%), RS2 (-3.9%) and HSBC (-5%). On the other hand, four companies posted gains whilst Malita Investments plc traded flat at the €0.90 level on trivial volumes. Overall activity in equities amounted to €0.15 million with trading in RS2, MIA, PG and BMIT representing the lion’s share of today’s volumes.
RS2 Software plc dropped almost 4% to the €1.98 level after partially recovering from an eight-month low of €1.91 (-7.3%). A total of 19,850 shares changed hands.
Malta International Airport plc slipped by 2.4% back to the €6.00 level across 4,527 shares.
The two largest banks also performed negatively today. HSBC Bank Malta plc lost 5% to the €0.855 level on two deals totalling 6,815 shares whilst Bank of Valletta plc eased 0.2% to the €0.948 level on just 1,000 shares.
Also among the large companies, GO plc retracted by 2.9% to the €3.40 level across 2,000 shares.
Two deals totalling 771 shares forced the equity of Simonds Farsons Cisk plc to move 2.6% lower to the €7.60 level.
The worst performing equities today were MaltaPost plc and Grand Harbour Marina plc with drops of 12.9% and 7.1% to €1.15 and €0.65 respectively albeit on shallow volumes.
In the property segment, MIDI plc shed 3.1% to the €0.434 level across 20,000 shares.
Meanwhile, PG plc added 1% to a near twelve-month high of €2.04 on a total of 12,000 shares.
In the technology segment, BMIT Technologies plc (32,011 shares) and Harvest Technology plc (4,000 shares) rebounded by 2.1% and 0.7% to €0.49 and €1.47 respectively.
LifeStar Holding plc surged 10% to regain its multi-year high of €0.55 albeit on insignificant volumes.
The RF MGS Index trended higher for the third consecutive day as it added 0.02% to 1,131.836 points. Following last week’s unprecedented raid on the Capitol Building, calls for the removal of US President Donald Trump from office through impeachment gained momentum.
