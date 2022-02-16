The MSE Equity Price Index rallied by 1.24% to 3,732.195 points as several equities ended the day in positive territory whilst only Hili Properties and Loqus registered declines. Overall trading activity in equities improved markedly to €0.25 million compared to €0.11 million yesterday.

HSBC Bank Malta plc added 1.1% to regain the €0.91 level across 90,165 shares. The Bank is due to publish its full-year results on Tuesday 22 February.

Bank of Valletta plc rebounded by 1.9% to recapture the €0.80 level as 32,254 shares changed hands.

Also in the retail banking sector, Lombard Bank Malta plc surged by 9.9% to a four-month high of €2.10 across 1,950 shares.

PG plc erased some of its recent declines as the share price advanced by 2.7% to the €2.26 level on 7,210 shares.

A single deal of 1,650 shares lifted the share price of Malta International Airport plc 1.7% higher back to the €6.00 level. On Monday, MIA published the January 2022 traffic results. These showed that although passenger movements surged to 159,357 compared to just under 40,000 in January 2021, last month’s traffic is 62% below the level of 418,000 passenger movements recorded in January 2020. Looking ahead, the airport operator noted that Q1 2022 is expected to remain challenging. However, the recent easing of restrictions in important source markets coupled with the coming into force of the new intra-EU/EEA regime are expected to gradually restore normality in relation to air travel over the coming months. MIA is due to publish its full-year results on Tuesday 22 February.

The ordinary shares of RS2 Software plc advanced by 1.8% to the €1.73 level across 9,845 shares.

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc added 0.6% to the €8.20 level after failing to hold to an intra-day high of €8.50 (+4.3%). A total of 950 shares traded.

GO plc moved 2.5% higher to the €3.24 level on 18,520 shares.

GO’s data centre and managed IT services subsidiary – BMIT Technologies plc – climbed by 1.6% to the €0.496 level on two deals totalling 5,000 shares.

The other positive performing equity today was Plaza Centres plc as it rebounded by 5.9% to recapture the €0.90 level across 11,500 shares.

Meanwhile, a single deal of 36,000 shares forced the share price of Hili Properties plc to drop by 3.7% to the €0.26 level.

On the Alternative Companies List, Loqus Holdings plc plummeted by over 50% to the €0.09 level across 58,725 shares.

The RF MGS Index extended yesterday losses as it moved 0.17% lower to 1,031.953 points – the lowest level since April 2014. On the economic front, industrial production in the euro area increased by 1.2% in January when compared to the previous month as growth exceeded market expectations.

