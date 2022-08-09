Several explosions shook a Russian air base in Moscow-annexed Crimea on Tuesday but Russia appeared to be discounting involvement by the Ukrainian armed forces.

"I can confirm the fact of several explosions in the area of Novofyodorovka. The circumstances are being clarified," Oleg Kryuchkov, an aide to the Moscow-installed head of Crimea, said on messaging app Telegram.

The Russian defence ministry said later that ammunition had detonated at an airfield but there were no victims.

"Several aviation munitions detonated" near the settlement of Novofyodorovka, the defence ministry said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies. "As a result of the explosion no one was hurt."