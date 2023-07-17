Several localities sustained power cuts on Monday evening as the heat wave persisted.

Parts of Sliema, Rabat and Għargħur were among the areas hit by outages, according to reports.

One reader told Times of Malta that an Enemalta customer service officer said there were 13 localities without power due to a "system overload".

Several other localities have suffered sporadic power cuts throughout the last days.

A week-long heatwave has forced many households and establishments to resort to cooling systems, putting a strain on the power providers.