A brief power cut was reported in several areas in Malta and Gozo on Sunday evening.

Readers reported an outage at about 9pm in Swatar, Qormi, parts of Birkirkara, Mellieha, parts of Qormi, Balzan and St Paul’s Bay.

Power in most areas was back within a few minutes.

This is NOT a political post and its definitely not a swipe at the government, but who can honestly say, hand on heart, that these continuous power cuts should be acceptable in 2020? Especially when we should have a brand new and state of the art power station? — Joseph Calleja (@MalteseTenor) January 5, 2020

Malta has suffered several power outages since the undersea cable between Sicily and Malta was damaged two days before Christmas.

Engineers on board a survey ship earlier on Sunday started an assessment of the damage using footage from a submersible deployed by a survey ship.