A brief power cut was reported in several areas in Malta and Gozo on Sunday evening.

Readers reported an outage at about 9pm in Swatar, Qormi, parts of Birkirkara, Mellieha, parts of Qormi, Balzan and St Paul’s Bay.

Power in most areas was back within a few minutes.

Malta has suffered several power outages since the undersea cable between Sicily and Malta was damaged two days before Christmas.  

Engineers on board a survey ship earlier on Sunday started an assessment of the damage using footage from a submersible deployed by a survey ship.