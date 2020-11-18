A number of persons were injured in a collision involving three cars at Qajjenza, near Birzebbuga, on Wednesday.

The accident happened at about 8pm and involved a pick-up, a Nissan Qashqai and a Fiat Punto.

The Punto ended up perched on its front, with the rear wheels in the air, alongside the pick-up, which was on its side.

Rescuers of the Civil Protection Department were on the scene to free passengers from the wreckage.

Ambulance crews administered first aid.