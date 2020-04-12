Minutes from the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting held on March 15, which were released on Wednesday, offer a glimpse at the conversations behind the central bank’s early response to the severe economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

Officials had made an emergency rate cut – their first since 2008 – just weeks earlier at an unscheduled March 3 meeting, when they cut rates by 50 basis points. They followed that up by slashing borrowing costs by a full percentage point to rock-bottom on March 15, while rolling out a giant bond-purchasing programme aimed at calming troubled markets.

According to minutes from the meeting “all participants viewed the near-term US economic outlook as having deteriorated sharply in recent weeks and as having become profoundly uncertain”.

In the meantime, Germany’s exports growth accelerated, while imports fell more than expected in February, before the COVID-19 crisis hit, data from Destatis revealed last Thursday.

Exports rose by 1.3 per cent in February from January in adjusted terms and imports fell by 1.6 per cent on month, the statistics office said. Economists had forecast a 0.8 per cent decline in exports in adjusted terms.

The first effects of the pandemic were observed in the trade in goods with China, which was affected in particular by the coronavirus in February, Destatis said.

Compared with February 2019, exports to China decreased by 8.9 per cent to €6.8 billion, while imports from China fell by 12 per cent to €7.4 billion. As a result of the February data, the trade surplus rose to a seasonally-adjusted €21.6 billion from €18.7 billion in January.

Finally, the UK economy was almost stagnant in the quarter to February due to a large fall in construction, data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed on Thursday.

The UK economy grew by just 0.1 per cent in the three months to February – a worrying picture of the situation before the coronavirus crisis hit Britain. The figures also show that the economy was flat in the three months to January.

There was a notable fall in construction during February, blamed on bad wet weather and flooding, and total production fell by 0.6 per cent in the three months to February, led by a 0.4 per cent decline in manufacturing output.

This report was compiled by Bank of Valletta plc for general information purposes only.