Sevilla cruised past Roma 2-0 in a one-off Europa League round of 16 tie on Thursday while Bayer Leverkusen beat visiting Rangers 1-0 in a second-leg game to win 4-1 on aggregate and also make the quarter-finals.
The two matches were played 50 kilometres apart in the Rhineland region of Germany, which will also host the last three rounds of the competition from August 10-21.
In both games temperatures were hovering around 33 degrees Celsius at kick off.
