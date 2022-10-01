Atletico Madrid and Sevilla have cut ground on Spain’s traditional giants Real Madrid and Barcelona in recent years, but the tide is turning again.

In 2014 and 2021 Atletico lifted the title, while Sevilla have been in contention too, finishing in the top four in each of the last three campaigns.

However Diego Simeone’s Rojiblancos visit the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan on Saturday looking for a vital win to try and keep a grasp on the league frontrunners’ coattails, while Julen Lopetegui’s side are scrambling for points to move away from the relegation zone. Loftier ambitions will have to wait.

