Sevilla kept their slim chances of qualification for the Champions League last 16 alive with a 3-0 win over Copenhagen on Tuesday.

Youssef En-Nesyri, Isco and Gonzalo Montiel’s goals helped Jorge Sampaoli’s side move two points behind second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who face group leaders Manchester City later Tuesday.

If the German side avoid defeat at home they will progress, but Sevilla’s victory at least kept the possibility of surviving on the table.

Sevilla will also be guaranteed a Europa League place if they are eliminated, with Copenhagen only able to finish fourth.

After a barren first half, En-Nesyri broke the deadlock in the 61st minute with a well-timed run and subtle flicked header from Papu Gomez’s threatening cross.

Click here for full story