Sevilla goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic was attacked by a pitch invader as PSV Eindhoven beat their Spanish opponents on the night but bowed out of the Europa League 3-2 on aggregate.

Trailing 3-0 from the Europa League knockout round play-off first leg, PSV scored two late goals through Luuk de Jong and Fabio Silva.

But Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side could not find a crucial third goal.

Dmitrovic, 31, was approached by a fan who swung a punch before being wrestled to the ground by the Serbian keeper.

