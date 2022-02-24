Six-time winners Sevilla needed to see out a nervy final 25 minutes to progress to the last 16 of the Europa League as the Spaniards progressed 3-2 on aggregate despite a 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday.

Mislav Orsic scored the only goal of the night from the penalty spot after Marcos Acuna handled inside his own box.

Sevilla had to see out stoppage time with 10 men as Thomas Delaney saw red, but held on to keep their dream alive of reaching the final in their own stadium come May.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.