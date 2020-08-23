Sevilla's sixth Europa League triumph in a thrilling final over Inter ensured a Spanish side won one of Europe's two major competitions for the 10th time in 12 seasons, even in a lean year for La Liga giants Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

Inter were favourites to end Italy's decade without a major European prize since they won the Champions League in 2010.

But despite amassing almost an entirely new team over the past year with annual revenues of 230 million euros ($271 million) less than the Nerazzurri, Sevilla's capacity to upset the odds in the Europa League came through once more in a memorable 3-2 victory in Cologne.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta