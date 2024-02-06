Sevilla condemned a Rayo Vallecano fan's "obscene" act early Tuesday after the supporter poked forward Lucas Ocampos's backside with his finger during a La Liga match.

Visiting Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri was also allegedly racially abused by Rayo supporters during the game at their Vallecas stadium and La Liga said they will report the incident to legal authorities.

Ocampos was taking a throw-in during Sevilla's 2-1 win at Rayo on Monday when the young fan reached out and prodded the Argentine between the buttocks.

"Our player Lucas Ocampos suffered an obscene and totally inappropriate action by a home fan," wrote Sevilla in a statement.

"Sevilla hope the opportune measures are taken so behaviour like this is not repeated at a football stadium."

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.