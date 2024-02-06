Sevilla condemned a Rayo Vallecano fan's "obscene" act early Tuesday after the supporter poked forward Lucas Ocampos's backside with his finger during a La Liga match.

Visiting Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri was also allegedly racially abused by Rayo supporters during the game at their Vallecas stadium and La Liga said they will report the incident to legal authorities.

Ocampos was taking a throw-in during Sevilla's 2-1 win at Rayo on Monday when the young fan reached out and prodded the Argentine between the buttocks.

"Our player Lucas Ocampos suffered an obscene and totally inappropriate action by a home fan," wrote Sevilla in a statement.

"Sevilla hope the opportune measures are taken so behaviour like this is not repeated at a football stadium."

