Sevilla players paid tribute to Spanish women’s team star Jenni Hermoso and the country’s other top female footballers ahead of their 2-1 defeat by Girona on Saturday in La Liga.

Hermoso, 33, was forcibly kissed on the lips by Spanish football federation chief Luis Rubiales at the Women’s World Cup final medal ceremony on Sunday.

World football governing body FIFA suspended Rubiales on Saturday, while on Friday 81 Spain players including Hermoso said they would not play for the women’s national team while the current “leadership” continued.

Sevilla players wore warm-up t-shirts with the phrase “It’s Over” written on the front in Spanish, which several Spain women’s players and Hermoso herself had used on Friday on social media and in statements, apparently referring to Rubiales’ reign in Spain.

