A promising season for Sevilla could be in danger of petering out but it would be no surprise if they finished with a flourish in the Europa League.

Their last-16 tie against West Ham starts at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Thursday, pitting two of the tournament’s favourites against each other in the first round of the knock-out stage.

But while West Ham have enjoyed an impressive season in the Premier League, where until recently they were challenging for the top four, Sevilla’s Europa League pedigree is unparallelled.

