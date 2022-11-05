Sevilla defender Marcao will miss the derby clash with Real Betis on Sunday and be out until after the World Cup after suffering a hamstring tear, the club confirmed Friday.
The Brazilian centre-back had to be replaced during the 3-1 Champions League defeat by Manchester City on Wednesday after suffering the injury.
“He will be out of action until after the World Cup,” said Sevilla in a statement.
