Sevilla sacked coach Jose Luis Mendilibar on Sunday after a poor start to the season.

The 62-year-old was appointed in March and helped steer the Andalusian club to a record-extending seventh Europa League trophy in May, as well as away from the threat of relegation last season.

Sevilla rescued a last-gasp 2-2 draw on Saturday in La Liga against Rayo Vallecano, but sit 14th in the current campaign, with only two wins from their first eight games.

