Manchester United were made to pay for their profligacy in front of goal as Sevilla enjoyed another special night in the Europa League by coming from behind to reach Friday’s final with a 2-1 win in Cologne.

Bruno Fernandes’s early penalty was cancelled out by Suso’s strike for Sevilla in a fiercely contested first half.

But United made and wasted almost all the big chances after the break as Bono produced a string of stunning saves until substitute Luuk De Jong turned home Jesus Navas cross 12 minutes from time.

