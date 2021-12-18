Sevilla may be Real Madrid’s most likely challengers in La Liga this season and they have a chance to prove it on Saturday when they face the defending champions Atletico Madrid.

Atletico’s defeat last weekend in the Madrid derby leaves them 13 points off the top but Sevilla in second are at least slightly closer, sitting eight points behind the leaders with a game in hand.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta