Sewage gushed into the yard of St Paul’s Bay primary school on Sunday morning as a result of a fault in an adjacent street, just days after children were forced to wade through faeces to get to school after another overflow.

A spokesperson for the Water Services Corporation said that the incident happened at 8.15am while repairs were being carried out following the fault on Thursday.

Photo: Jonathan Borg

"The work to repair these major faults are still ongoing. We're very sorry for any inconvenience these works are causing," he said.

Asked whether the school would be open for students on Monday, the spokesperson replied that workers would be cleaning and disinfecting the area on Sunday afternoon..

The incident was highlighted by Nationalist MP Robert Cutajar, who posted footage and images of what happened to Facebook.

In the footage, sewage can be seen spraying from a residential street just behind the school.

An additional photo shows the school yard wet from the outflow of sewage from the street opposite.

Cutajar called on authorities to safeguard the health of the students and neighbours.

He said he had informed Education Minister Justyne Caruana and she had assured him that she would ensure the safety of the children who attend the primary school.

St Paul's Bay local councillor Graziella Galea said in a Facebook post that the sewage system needed to be upgraded to meet the growing demand.

"It is the second time in a week that there is a sewage issue in the school area of ​​San Pawl il-Baħar. Such situations cannot keep on occurring. Over the past years, I have been saying that there is a need to change the entire sewage system to meet the demand that we have today," she said.

On Thursday, irate parents told Times of Malta how their children had to walk through “faeces, virus and bacteria" to get to their classrooms that morning, as sewage flowed from Triq San Ġuzepp down Triq San Publiju and into Triq l-Iskola, before flowing into the sea.