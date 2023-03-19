A 20-hour, 10-session course on sex education for persons with intellectual disability is being held by Malta University Consulting Ltd at the Campus Hub, University of Malta. The lectures started last Thursday and run until June.

The course aims to equip participants with the skills and tools required to address the sex education needs of persons with intellectual disability.

The course coordinator and trainer is Claire Azzopardi Lane, who specialises in the field of disability and sexuality. She has worked in various sectors of disability, including education, social care, professional staff training and ultimately academia.

In her professional experience, she has worked directly with persons with disability, their families and persons who work in disability-related professions.

For more information, call Maria Bugeja on 2124 0746, e-mail maria.bugeja@muhc.com.mt or visit www.maltaconsulting.mt.