The sex offenders register is too cumbersome to be effective and the law must change to safeguard the interests of children and young people, the Lisa Maria Foundation said.

The foundation, which works to safeguard children and young people from harm, wants institutions that work with children to be given easier access to the register.

According to current laws, requests to access information on the register must be filed in court through a lawyer and be processed by the attorney general before a judge decides whether or not permission to access the register should be granted.

The foundation argues that the current system makes it too onerous, costly and cumbersome for most stakeholders to use the register when carrying out due diligence before hiring employees.

Such a lengthy process was inefficient especially when the recruitment of professionals needed to be confirmed at short notice, the foundation said.

The protection of children and young people, it insisted, must be given topmost priority.