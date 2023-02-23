Talismanic fly-half Johnny Sexton has been ruled out of unbeaten Ireland's Six Nations match with Italy on Saturday and will be replaced by James Ryan as skipper, the Irish Rugby Football Union said on Wednesday.

Sexton, 37, has not fully recovered from a groin injury he suffered when Uini Atonio landed on it during Ireland's impressive 32-19 victory over 2022 Six Nations champions France earlier this month.

"James Ryan will lead us in Rome on Saturday!" the IRFU said on Twitter.

Captaincy will not be new to Ryan as he has stepped in to skipper the side on previous occasions Sexton has been unavailable.

"It's obviously a huge honour, it's very cool, it’s a great moment for me and my family to captain my country this week. It still hasn't sunk in," said Ryan at the captain's press conference on Wednesday.

