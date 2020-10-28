Johnny Sexton says leading Ireland to the 2020 Six Nations Championship title with a victory over a resurgent France would be the “pinnacle” of his stellar career.

Fly-half Sexton was named World Player of the Year after starring in Ireland’s 2018 Grand Slam success.

The 35-year-old has also accrued two other Six Nations titles and four European Cups with Leinster, as well as five Pro14 trophies.

But the British and Irish Lion believes captaining Ireland to this year’s Six Nations title would top the lot.

The tournament leaders head into Saturday’s coronavirus-delayed final round knowing a bonus-point win in Paris will guarantee them the title, although that will require Ireland to score at least four tries at the Stade de France.

“I haven’t really thought about it, until you said it there,” Sexton told a press conference on Tuesday.

