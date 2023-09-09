Irish captain Johnny Sexton scored 24 points to make a spectacular return from injury as he became Ireland’s record World Cup points scorer in a sparkling 82-8 victory over Romania on Saturday.

Sexton scored two of Ireland’s 12 tries as the world’s top-ranked team recovered from the shock of an early Romanian score — gifted to them by him — in a match played in sweltering conditions of around 34 degrees celsius (93 degrees fahrenheit).

On his comeback after a near six-month injury absence, Sexton’s tally took him to 102 points and surpassed his predecessor as fly-half Ronan O’Gara as Ireland’s record World Cup scorer.

