Irish captain Johnny Sexton scored 24 points to make a spectacular return from injury as he became Ireland’s record World Cup points scorer in a sparkling 82-8 victory over Romania on Saturday.

Sexton scored two of Ireland’s 12 tries as the world’s top-ranked team recovered from the shock of an early Romanian score — gifted to them by him — in a match played in sweltering conditions of around 34 degrees celsius (93 degrees fahrenheit).

On his comeback after a near six-month injury absence, Sexton’s tally took him to 102 points and surpassed his predecessor as fly-half Ronan O’Gara as Ireland’s record World Cup scorer.

More details on SportsDesk

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.