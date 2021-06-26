On June 19, 2015, the United Nations General Assembly proclaimed June 19 of each year the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict. The aim is to raise awareness of the need to put an end to conflict-related sexual violence, to honour the victims and survivors of sexual violence around the world and to pay tribute to all those who have courageously devoted their lives to and lost their lives in standing up for the eradication of these crimes.

The term “conflict-related sexual violence” refers to rape, sexual slavery, forced prostitution, forced pregnancy, forced abortion, enforced sterilisation, forced marriage and any other form of sexual violence perpetrated against women, men, girls or boys that is directly or indirectly linked to a conflict. The term also encompasses trafficking in persons when committed during conflict for purposes of sexual violence or exploitation.

Very often, most survivors of conflict-related sexual violence do not speak up because of fear and cultural stigma. Globally, practitioners in the field estimate that for each rape reported in connection with a conflict 10 to 20 cases go undocumented.

There is still much that needs to be researched about the phenomenon of sexual violence but available data from around the world indicate that nearly one in four women may experience sexual violence by an intimate partner and up to one-third of adolescent girls report their first sexual experience as being forced.

Malta signed the Council of Europe convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence (Istanbul Convention) on May 21, 2012 and ratified it on July 29, 2014. The Istanbul Convention is the most comprehensive international treaty to address this grave violation of human rights.

In accordance with the policy recommendations of the Council of Europe convention on prevention and combating violence against women and domestic violence, the gender-based violence and domestic violence strategy is aimed at ensuring legislation, policies and services address victims’ needs holistically and as a societal concern.

Sexual violence has a profound impact on physical and mental health, with both immediate and long-term consequences. Deaths following sexual violence may be as a result of suicide, HIV infection or murder, the latter occurring either during a sexual assault or as a murder of ‘honour’. Sexual violence can also profoundly affect the social wellbeing of victims and individuals may be stigmatised and ostracised by their families and others as a consequence.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) defines sexual violence as any sexual act, attempt to obtain a sexual act, unwanted sexual comments or advances, or acts to traffic, or otherwise directed, against a person’s sexuality using coercion, by any person regardless of their relationship to the victim, in any setting including but not limited to home and work.

Coercion can have many forms and degrees of force. It can be both physical and psychological, involving blackmail or threats of any kind. Sexual violence can take place when the person being abused is unable to give consent – while drunk, drugged, asleep or mentally incapable of understanding the situation, for example.

A wide range of sexually violent acts can take place in different circumstances and settings, including rape within marriage or dating relationships, rape by strangers, systematic rape during armed conflict, unwanted sexual advances or sexual harassment, including demanding sex in return for favours, sexual abuse of mentally or physically disabled people, sexual abuse of children, forced marriage or cohabitation, forced abortion, female genital mutilation and inspections for virginity, forced prostitution and trafficking of people for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

Trafficking for sexual exploi­tation refers to the organised movement of people, usually women, between countries and within countries for sex work. Such trafficking also includes coercing a migrant into a sexual act as a condition of allowing the migration.

The pandemic has exacerbated gender-based inequality, which the United Nations defines as a root cause and driver of sexual violence in times of conflict and peace. Worldwide, the pandemic increased the disproportionate socioeconomic and care burden that women carry and has led to a global spike in reports of gender-based violence caused by lockdowns, curfews, quarantines and the fear of contracting or transmitting the virus.

All of these impacted on the reporting of sexual violence, which is already a chronically underreported crime.

Supportline 179 is the national helpline offering support, information about local social welfare services and other agencies and a referral service to callers who requires support. The police victim support Unit can be reached on 2294 2160 and/or via e-mail on victimsupport.police@gov.mt. Legal Aid Malta can be reached on 2247 1500 and/or via e-mail on info.legalaidmalta@gov.mt.

Audrey Friggieri, Commissioner on gender-based violence and domestic violence