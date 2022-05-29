The first In The Pink Party, one of the many Times of Malta events organised by Pink, gathered a select group of women, to listen to a talk on sexual wellness, while being treated to health and beauty products and treatments.

The event was organised in collaboration with Niumee, and the medical aesthetic and beauty hub in Mrieħel was the setting for networking over a glass of prosecco and Eeetwell nibbles.

Guests were addressed by sexual wellness guru and consultant gynaecologist Mark Formosa, who gave an informative talk about innovative energy-based treatments to address vaginal rejuvenation.

They also had the uncommon experience of watching architect and artist Jade Zammit sketch a live nude model, Charlene Galea, on site.

The live drawing session was designed to continue breaking barriers and taboos surrounding women’s body issues and sexual wellness, with the art model explaining to them why she was motivated to encourage body positivity.

Galea said she started art modelling when she was 35, and at 38, understood what it meant to begin feeling uncomfortable with changes in the body.

“It is an age that starts telling women they are not good enough anymore,” she said, explaining that art modelling helped her to reconnect with her body at a vulnerable time.

As an art model, Galea maintained there was more beyond the beautiful illustrations, and she wanted to send a deeper message, telling her audience about her journey from dealing with eating disorders and hiding away in her room to gaining the confidence to sit for artists.

Zammit too was grateful for models like Galea, who gave artists like her the opportunity to surmount their own inhibitions and let their own creativity flow.

Her nude sketches on brown paper graced the walls of the venue in keeping with the theme of the event, bringing art together with beauty and wellness.

The In The Pink Party was supported by Eeetwell, Furla, Mar-Farma Milano, Perrier & Juice, Swarovski and Ultrasun.