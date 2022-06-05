Far too many women do not feel motivated to address the issue of decreasing sexual activity due to age with their gynaecologist, and just decide this is “how it is should be”, according to a sexual wellness guru who is offering vaginal rejuvenation solutions.

The lack of motivation to speak about this in a standard gynaecological setting is by far the greater problem, as opposed to shyness, consultant gynaecologist Mark Formosa maintained.

“I say this because when I try to expand on the subject, the reaction is often on the lines of: ‘Let’s leave this, doc’.”

Formosa was speaking at a Times of Malta event, organised by Pink and Niumee at the medical aesthetic and beauty hub in Mrieħel, where he addressed female guests about sexual wellness and innovative energy-based treatments to address vaginal rejuvenation.

The obstetrician and gynaecologist’s interest in the field of sexual well-being started when it became clear to him there was “a certain pattern in the physical problems women face in the immediate post-menopausal years and, in some cases, even before”.

Despite a busy professional life, with little chance to “think hard” about these issues he felt were important, Formosa decided to explore the subject. He attended a meeting of the European Society of Aesthetic Gynaecology in London, where he learnt about an array of options available to women, both from an aesthetic and a functional point of view.

From his experience to date, the issues women seek help for are functional, including difficulty with intercourse, urinary incontinence and vaginal laxity/prolapse.

But today, besides hormones, they can turn to the use of energy-based devices like lasers, radio frequency and, recently, even ultrasound for vaginal rejuvenation.

The pain is real

Painful intercourse is a common problem during the menopause because of the loss of lubrication associated with oestrogen deficiency, Formosa explained, adding that hormone replacement therapy, whether systemic or vaginal, would also prevent this.

“But for those women who cannot go for this option for some reason or another, or who opt against it, the issue is real and important,” he highlighted.

The anatomical changes the vagina undergoes in the absence of oestrogen will, in most cases, make sexual intercourse painful and unpleasant – a condition known as dyspareunia, Formosa explained.

Often, the result is avoidance and a deterioration of the sexual relationship with one’s partner, he continued.

But vaginal rejuvenation using energy-based devices, such as the MonaLisa Touch laser therapy, can restore the vagina to a pre-menopausal state, making intercourse painless and pleasant again, Formosa said.

Results are not universal across all patients, but it is clear the younger the patient, the better and more long-lasting they are, he confirmed, adding this was probably because younger bodies had a greater regenerative capacity. Repeat treatments and top-ups are recommended, he advised, and the patient must be counselled that this was not a one-time intervention.

The energy-based devices are very safe

Incontinence contained

Stress urinary incontinence was another common problem women faced following natural childbirth – a trauma to the birth canal, with one consequence being damage to the valvular effect of the bladder neck.

The result could be involuntary loss of urine when a woman strained, coughed, sneezed or jumped, Formosa said, pointing out that this could spell the end of the playing years for active women, who practised a sport, with negative mental effects.

Often a period of post-natal exercises would be enough to restore continence, but in some cases, more invasive steps are required.

“Up to a few years ago, I used to offer these women a minimally invasive surgical procedure known as a TVT, with very good results. But, unfortunately, because of the misuse of the tape involved in this procedure for other purposes, it has been banned and is no longer available,” Formosa said.

These women were either offered pelvic floor exercises, a major operation, or told to live with it – as well as incontinence pads.

But again, energy-based devices, such as laser, can tighten the tissues of the vagina and underlying fascia, leading to the restoration of a degree of continence, Formosa said.

Never cured but definitely improved

Sexual wellness can be divided into functional gynaecology, which deals with the physical aspects of sexual activity; and sexual drive and desire (libido).

Functional gynaecology deals with those anatomical aspects that interfere with normal sexual function, Formosa explained, adding that the most important of these is vaginal dryness, although other causes include a tight vagina, prolapse and inflammation of the vulval skin.

A proper gynaecological evaluation is essential before a plan of action is drawn up, he said, explaining that surgery could be required in some cases and treatment with creams in others. But for the common problem of post-menopausal or breast-feeding-related vaginal dryness, resulting in dyspareunia, laser offered a simple and effective remedy, Formosa stated.

For breast-feeding mothers, another problem could be apareunia, meaning a lack of sensation during intercourse associated with a loose and lax vagina.

Vaginal tightening with an energy-based device offers a simple, non-invasive remedy for these patients too, he said,

“We can never tell a patient she will be cured, but we can always tell her that she will definitely improve,” Formosa pointed out.

The energy-based devices are very safe, but patient selection is important both for acceptance and also as regards expectations and results, he insisted.

“Clearly, dark, thick skin will absorb the energy very quickly and the client will feel no discomfort. But pale atrophic skin will not and there maybe discomfort following the treatment,” he explained about the importance of selection.

For sexual desire and drive, the state of the relationship, as well as whether the woman herself was suffering from any anxiety/depression, needed to be addressed to try and identify any problems.

Once these have been excluded, the activation of libido using hormones, and in particular androgens, will have a positive effect on this problem, Formosa said.

Another procedure designed to stimulate a sexual orgasm is known as the O-shot, which involves the injection of platelet-rich plasma into the sub-clitoral region.

Platelets have many stem-cell-like properties and, therefore, a rejuvenating function. They stimulate the nervous connections to the labia and clitoris to enhance the sexual response to stimulation, Formosa explained.

Purely aesthetic interventions still in infancy

“While it is evident that Maltese women have become increasingly sexually liberated, given their interest in addressing sexual wellness, there is no evidence at all to suggest any pressure from partners to improve the appearance of their external genitalia,” the gynaecologist maintained.

In fact, purely aesthetic considerations, using fillers to enhance the appearance of the external sexual organs, is still in its infancy in Malta.

“This is a matter where cultural differences play a significant role in motivating the woman to address these issues,” Formosa said.

While he did not find that women had any difficultly mentioning and discussing sexual issues, he acknowledged that those attending his clinic, which approached sexual wellness holistically, would have already decided they wanted to confront this problem.