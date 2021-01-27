Ħamrun Spartans secured a major transfer coup when they signed former Roma and CSKA Moscow striker Seydou Doumbia.

Doumbia is without doubt the most high-profile signing in this month’s transfer window in the Maltese Premier League as the veteran forward was on the books of several top sides in Europe such as Roma, CSKA Moscow, Newcastle and Sporting Lisbon.

As reported by the Times of Malta two weeks ago, the Ivory Coast striker was brought to Malta by the Premier League leaders to start a trial with the club.

