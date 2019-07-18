The MSE Equity Total Return Index continued to gain traction, as last week it posted yet another gain of 0.78 per cent, reaching 9,907.622 points.

Investor participation was lower compared to the previous week, as €1.8 million worth of shares traded across 219 transactions. A total of 20 equities were active, of which the positive performances of seven equities outweighed the losses of another 11 securities.

One of the main drivers of the positive performance was in the food and beverage sector, as Simonds Farsons Cisk plc set a new all-time high of €11.00.

The 6.8 per cent impressive price hike was the result of 11 transactions worth a combined €139,150.

Similarly, retail conglomerate, PG plc continued a positive path, as it added a further 1.74 per cent to close at an all-time high of €1.75.

Traded volume amounted to 11,200 over eight transactions.

The share price of Malta International Airport plc also had a very positive week, as its share price rallied 5.41 per cent to a 16-week high of €7.80.

This was possibly a late market reaction to the positive traffic results published at the end of the previous week.

Generated turnover amounted to €229,291 over 26 transactions. Shareholders of the company who were on the register by close of business on August 21, 2019, last Friday received the net interim dividend of €0.03 per share.

The banking sector registered a similar performance to the previous week, as all active equities posted a loss with the exception of Bank of Valletta plc.

The latter managed to sustain its positive momentum, as it traded in positive territory for the fifth week in a row.

Last week, the equity reached a nine-week high of €1.15 last Thursday, before retracting to €1.14 last Friday, translating to a more modest gain of 0.88 per cent. Traded volume totalled 87,573 shares over 23 transactions.

Its peer, HSBC Bank Malta plc recorded just one deal of 500 shares, shaving 0.68 per cent off the share price to €1.47.

The worst performer in the sector however, was FIMBank plc with a 4.62 per cent price decline to €0.62. A total of 18,479 shares were exchanged over five trades.

Lombard Bank Malta plc followed suit with a 4.5 per cent price drop to €2.12. This was the outcome of five deals of 24,000 shares.

International Hotel Investments plc retracted slightly from the previous week’s impressive results-driven rally, as it edged 0.62 per cent to close the week at €0.805. The equity traded six times, as 53,094 shares were exchanged.

Telecommunications company GO plc extended its negative streak to five straight weeks, as its share price drifted a further 0.91 per cent, closing at €4.36.

Once again, the equity traded somewhat heavily as €188,272 worth of shares were exchanged over 16 deals.

BMIT Technologies plc continued to trade consistently at the €0.53 price level, as a turnover of €45,784 was generated over 12 deals, less than half of the previous week’s figure.

Elsewhere, a single transaction of 6,400 MaltaPost plc shares partially erased the previous week’s gain, as it dragged the price 1.48 per cent lower to €1.33.

GlobalCapital plc registered the largest increase in price of 25 per cent, as a couple of transactions of a combined 6,000 shares were executed at €0.25.

RS2 Software plc recovered most of the previous week’s loss, as its share price regained 1.06 per cent to close at €1.90. The equity was very liquid, as €318,538 worth of shares traded over 31 transactions.

A sole deal of just 249 Grand Harbour Marina plc shares was executed at €0.67, resulting in a 4.29 per cent price fall.

Medserv plc climbed a sizable 4.17 per cent to €1.25, as 12 deals of 35,201 shares were struck.

The property sector was dominated by selling pressure, as four of the five active equities posted losses, led by Trident Estates plc. The latter closed 2.63 per cent lower at €1.85, as it showed weakness throughout the week over four deals of 6,050 shares.

Malita Investments plc traded six times, over 21,200 shares traded. As a result, the share price was down 1.16 per cent to €0.855.

Similarly, Plaza Centres plc posted a loss of 0.97 per cent to €1.02, across eight deals of 112,090 shares.

The most liquid equity of the week was MIDI plc, as €337,143 worth of shares traded across 25 trades. The equity continued on a negative trend, as it contracted a further 0.79 per cent to €0.63.

The only exception was Malta Properties Company plc, as it closed the week strongly to recover earlier declines, ultimately closing unchanged at €0.70.

A turnover of €76,228 was generated over 16 deals.

On the international front, Last Thursday the outgoing President of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi, announced a further cut in interest rates into negative territory, as well as a revival of the bond purchasing program, Quantitative Easing.

This decision reflects the ECB’s view that the probability of a recession has gone up, although still relatively low.

In the local sovereign debt market, 20 securities were active, of which 12 traded lower and six closed higher.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index was down 0.14 per cent to 1,131.05 points. Following, Thursday’s ECB’s announcement all traded government bonds traded lower on Friday.

The best performer last week was the 2.5% MGS 2036 (I), as it advanced 0.99% to €130.29. On the other hand, the 2.3% MGS 2029 (II) was down 1.06 per cent to €120.06.

In the local corporate debt market, 48 issues were active, of which 17 bonds gained ground, while 12 headed south.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index increased by a marginal 0.05 per cent to 1,081.07 points.

The top performer of the week was the 5% Mediterranean Investments Holding plc Unsecured € 2022, as it gained 2.49 per cent to €102.5.

At the other end of the spectrum, the 4% MIDI plc Secured € 2026 closed at €103, translating to a 2.83% downward movement.

