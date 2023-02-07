For the second consecutive year, the Friends of the Manoel will be supporting the Teatru Manoel Learning and Participating Programme (Toi Toi)’s production of William Shakespeare’s classics aimed at secondary school students. This year’s Macbeth, abridged, designed and directed by Stephen Oliver, will be performed during two special matinees being held on February 16 and 17, specifically for students, while an additional performance being held on February 16 at 8pm will be open to the general public.

Michele Tufigno, president of the Friends of the Manoel, stated that “It is our great pleasure to be supporting Toi Toi in this educational initiative, in line with our association’s mission statement: our wish and aim is to welcome as many young people into the Manoel as possible, offering many of them a first opportunity towards experiencing live theatre and witness Shakespeare’s words come to life.

“Ever since their founding in 1986, the Friends of the Manoel have striven to safeguard Teatru Manoel and broaden its audience base by supporting quality productions and restoration projects; we believe that the future of the Arts and of the Manoel itself rests upon continued investment in young theatregoers and their first, exciting exposure to the greats."

Tickets to Shakespeare’s Macbeth, produced by Teatru Manoel Learning and Participating Programme (Toi Toi) and supported by BOV and the Friends of the Manoel, may be reserved on www.teatrumanoel.com.mt.