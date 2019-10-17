Spazju Kreattiv is screening National Theatre’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, captured live from the Bridge Theatre in London.

The play, written by William Shakespeare, focuses on a feuding fairy king and queen of the forest who cross paths with four runaway lovers and a troupe of actors trying to rehearse a play. As their dispute grows, the magical royal couple meddles with mortal lives leading to love triangles, mistaken identities and transformations, with hilarious but dark consequences.

Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones), Oliver Chris (Green Wing), David Moorst (Allelujah!) and Hammed Animashaun (The Barber Shop Chronicles) lead the cast as Titania, Oberon, Puck and Bottom.

The play is directed by Nicholas Hytner.

The screening of the play, certified 12A, will be held at the Spazju Kreattiv cinema at St James Cavalier, Valletta, at 8pm. For tickets, visit www.kreattivita.org.