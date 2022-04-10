Wearing shirts bearing the names of Ukraine cities to have resisted Russian troops and slogans demanding “Stop War”, Shakhtar Donetsk and Olympiakos met Saturday in friendly match, the first stop on the Football for Peace Tour.

Around 5,000 spectators, including a few hundred Ukrainian fans, saw the Greek team win 1-0.

With tickets selling for 10 euros, all proceeds were donated to charities helping the millions of Ukrainians who have fled their embattled country.

Toys, which will be donated to refugee children, were placed in hundreds of seats inside the Karaiskaki Stadium.

However, the match was boycotted by Olympiakos supporters group “Gate 7”.

