Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk, who completed the sale of Mykhailo Mudryk to Chelsea at the weekend, pledged on Monday to give a sizeable chunk of their fee to victims of the Russian invasion.

Mudryk will cost the Blues up to 100 million euros with an initial fee of 70 million euros and the remaining 30 million euros in performance-related add-ons.

“I am allocating $25 million (UAH 1 billion) today to help our soldiers, defenders, and their families,” said Shakhtar President Rinat Akhmetov in a statement.

