The Court of Arbitration for Sport on Friday upheld FIFA’s decision to allow foreign footballers and coaches to leave Russian and Ukrainian clubs due to the war.

Eight Russian clubs and top Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk appealed to CAS to challenge rules introduced by world football’s governing body following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The court in the Swiss city of Lausanne “dismissed the appeals and confirmed the challenged decision”, it said in a statement.

Shakhtar, who played in the Champions League this season, wanted compensation of up to 40 million euros from FIFA for a loss in player transfer sales.

The likes of Brazilian winger Tete and compatriot Dentinho have departed the 13-time Ukrainian champions since the Russian invasion.

