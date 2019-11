The Eden Cinemas are screening Shakira In Concert: El Dorado World Tour for one night only.

The tour took the Colombian singer to 22 countries and was attended by nearly a million fans. At one point, it had to be postponed as Shakira suffered a vocal cord injury.

The documentary presents the larger-than-life show together with behind-the-scenes footage and the singer’s own words.

The documentary is being screened this evening at 8pm at the Eden Cinemas in St Julian’s.