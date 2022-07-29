While fans of Maltese football are thrilled with the historic result achieved in the second qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League, the atmosphere in Serbian football is completely the opposite right now.

Radnicki coach, Tomislav Sivic, described his team’s elimination at the hands of Gżira United as shameful.

Darren Abdilla’s Gżira produced one of the most astonishing results in Maltese football after dumping out the Serbian side following a penalty shoot-out.

