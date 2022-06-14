Hibernians avoided top seeded clubs Sheriff Tiraspol and Qarabag as they were drawn against Ireland’s Shamrock Rovers in the first qualifying round of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League.

However, Hibernians’ coach Stefano Sanderra still feels that his team will start as underdogs against the Ireland champions.

“Shamrock Rovers may not the best team to pick in this draw but we can be reasonably happy with how it went,” Sanderra told the Times of Malta.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.