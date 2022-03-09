Young triathletes from the Shamrock Stars Sports Club enjoyed success at the Duathlon di Pergusa – Sicily Triathlon Series that was held last weekend.

Shamrock Stars were represented by three triathletes, Liam Daly, Neil Cassar and Julia Zammit.

Daly was up against 23 triathletes in the Under 13 category and produced a very impressive performance as he managed to win the race in a time of 11:00 minutes.

Daly finished almost half a second ahead of second-placed Samuele Sanchez (11:33) while Giulio D’Angelo completed the podium when he completed the distance in 11:58

Neil Cassar was in action in the U-11 category, which also featured 23 triathletes, and the Shamrock Stars Sports Club made it two wins out of two for his club when he crossed the finish line in six minutes and 25 seconds.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta