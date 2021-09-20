Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the Disney blockbuster featuring Marvel's first leading Asian superhero, dominated the North American box office for a third straight week, taking in $21.7 million, figures showed Sunday.

The film – starring Chinese-Canadian actor Simu Liu as a former assassin in the shadow of an evil father (Hong Kong legend Tony Leung) – has so far earned $176.9 million in US and Canadian theaters, industry tracker Exhibitor Relations said.

Sci-fi comedy Free Guy, from 20th Century, held steady in second spot with $5.2 million. It stars Ryan Reynolds as an everyman bank teller who discovers he's actually a non-player character in a huge video game.

Third place went to new entrant Cry Macho, the latest gritty drama by the legendary Clint Eastwood, who directs and stars as a retired rodeo rider helping a teenager and his fighting rooster leave Mexico. The Warner Brothers film earned $4.5 million.

In fourth place, for a second week running, was Universal's slasher film Candyman, a reimagining of the classic 1992 film of the same name. It took in $3.5 million this weekend, and so far has topped $53 million overall in North America.

Another horror movie, Malignant, came in fifth with nearly $2.7 million, while comedy/action new entry Copshop opened in sixth spot, with $2.3 million.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

Jungle Cruise ($2.1 million, for a total of $112.6 million)

Paw Patrol: The Movie ($1.7 million)

Don't Breathe 2 ($1.2 million)

The Eyes of Tammy Faye ($675,000)