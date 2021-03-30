Prime Minister Robert Abela has urged the police commissioner to investigate findings that a Chinese negotiator in the power station deal with Enemalta, was the man behind secret company Macbridge.

In his letter, Abela refered to the investigation by Times of Malta, Reuters and other international media, reported on Monday, and called on the commissioner to investigate all aspects of the case. (See the prime minister's letter on pdf below).

Meanwhile, Chinese company Shanghai Electric has distanced itself from Chen Cheng saying he was not its employee.

Chen, a consultant with Accenture, played a key role in a €320 million deal for Shanghai Electric Power to buy 33 per cent of Enemalta in 2014 and also pitched a Montenegro wind farm deal to the Maltese energy company, which earned Yorgen Fenech millions of euro.

Chen and Shanghai Electric Power did not respond to a request for comment while the story was being investigated by Times of Malta, Reuters and other international media.

But on Tuesday, Shanghai Electric Power (Malta) said Chen Cheng is not, and never has been, an employee of Shanghai Electric Power or Shanghai Electric Power (Malta). It said it was not aware of, or party to, any of the alleged illegal activity which has been reported.

"SEPM reaffirms its adherence to the principles of honesty, transparency and fairness in its relationships with all stakeholders. These principles include zero-tolerance to corruption," the company said.

"SEPM is, furthermore, committed to provide the fullest support possible to investigative authorities in any jurisdiction."