The 2021 Shanghai Marathon has been indefinitely postponed, organisers said on Wednesday, citing a resurgence of the coronavirus that also has forced the suspension of the Beijing and Wuhan marathons.

China is battling a fresh Delta-driven outbreak that has spread across the country and sparked tough new measures to stamp out the virus before the Beijing Winter Olympics in February.

“Today, we’ve chosen to be cautious. We’ve chosen the health and safety of runners and citizens,” organisers of the November 28 race said on an official social media account.

A new date would be announced in the future, it said.

