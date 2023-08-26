Amane Beriso Shankule led an Ethiopian 1-2 as she won the women’s marathon at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday.

Shankule, whose victory at last year’s Valencia marathon put her third on the world all-time list, timed 2hr 24min 23sec on the streets of Budapest.

Defending champion Gotytom Gebreslase claimed silver, 11sec behind, with Morocco’s Fatima Ezzahra Gardadi taking bronze in 2:25.17 in scorching and humid conditions with temperatures hitting 29 degrees Celsius (84 degrees Fahrenheit) by the time the race finished.

