Shannon Galea handed Malta its first-ever European Championship appearance in Skeleton racing when the Canadian-born athlete was on the starting line of the prestigious competition in St Moritz on Friday.

The race in St Moritz formed part of the World Cup series organised by the International Bobsleigh Skeleton Federation but also served as a European Championship competition.

This was the first time that Galea was representing Malta in a European Championship and the race was her last major appointment before the Winter Olympics which will be held in Beijing next month.

Galea is one of three Maltese athletes who are vying to represent Malta at the Winter Olympics. The others are snowboarder Jenise Spiteri and Elise Pellegrin, who competes in Alpine Skiing.

