People have different tastes in rings – and this comes into effect on special occasions, such as engagement or wedding rings. With this being a very specialised and once-in-a-lifetime occasion, people will put a lot of extra effort and focus onto this. This sometimes comes at a cost as customisation of these types of rings can be expensive if not researched properly and consideration taken. In terms of moissanite there are many different shapes and sizes connected to this and we have detailed some of these below. Find out more about the various shapes that moissanite diamonds can come in here.

What are the different shapes and sizes?

Overall, there are eight main different shapes and sizes connected to moissanite which include round, oval, cushion, radiant, pear, emerald, princess and Asscher. All of these are customized to suit and are made to perfection. The cost associated with each of these will differ depending on things such as the colour, the complexity of the shape and also the weight and size. Do not be put off by the price immediately as there are then things you can do to negotiate this down.

Upkeep of rings

If you have gone to all this expense on the ring, it is important that you keep these maintained. Some people will have rings on their fingers that cost more than their car therefore this is a specific investment. Cleaning and maintaining these are best done at a jewel store; however, there are also self-maintaining kits you can purchase. If the price of the ring is high, then a lot of people will take out a level of insurance for this which can cover it for things such as damage or even loss. Do not overlook this as rings are something that can be lost (or stolen) pretty easily therefore, if you have spent thousands on this and not taken out the insurance, you will lose it all.

Trading in

People will sometimes purchase these rings for engagement or weddings. Unfortunately, all might not go to plan and the relationship could break up. In a lot of these instances, the other half will give back the ring (not usually because of the price but because it is symbolic that if the relationship is broken the ring is given back to cement this). In these sorts of instances, you may wish to then trade the ring in and try and get some money back.

When purchasing the ring, make sure this is all discussed up front to understand the refund guarantees connected to it. Usually, the price will not decrease too much however you will expect to make a loss. Remembering that it is specifically customised, some others may not take to your style therefore the easiest option may be to actually melt the ring down. The trading of the ring is clearly something that people may not think about as they get caught up in the hype but something that definitely needs to be considered in reality.