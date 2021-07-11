Grant Thornton is organising an online forum titled ‘Shaping Malta’s Future: Governance and Sustainability’. The forum will address how sustainable development is key in order to reignite the Maltese economy momentum after COVID-19, what organisations have learnt, how businesses can mitigate deficiencies brought to light by the pandemic and what sustainable safeguards can be introduced to prevent similar market disruptions in the future.

As with every crisis, the pandemic has brought with it both risks and opportunities, allowing organisations to test their resilience to unexpected events. In such a ‘do-or-die’ scenario, companies have been forced to take innovative, and sometimes bold decisions, and with the worst of the pandemic seemingly over, it is time to take stock of its consequences, not only from an economic point of view, but also from an organisational one.

Sustainable economic progress is essentially built on three cornerstones – good governance, social development and environmental considerations (ESGs), which ultimately foster sustainable values and help organisations achieve their goals.

Aside from mitigating the environmental changes caused by the interaction of the industrial world and society with nature, social and governance matters are under increased public and government scrutiny, calling for the promotion of a sustainable performance agenda. Sustainable development principles must be rooted and integrated into business strategies, culture and daily operations and continue to be adopted in future years through engaging in collaborative economies driven by the said ESGs.

Regulatory obligations set the minimum standard. However, a culture with sustainable values at its core should permeate through all decision-making processes; every decision on the tactical, operative and strategic level should be made on the triple-bottom-line basis, considering its environmental, social and financial impact, as this does not only draw customers and investors in but also retains them.

‘Shaping Malta’s Future: Governance and Sustainability’ will run over the course of three days in October and will feature themed panels and a line-up of prominent speakers from both the private and public sectors. Those interested in benefitting from free registration for the event can send an e-mail to marketing@mt.gt.com with the subject ‘Shaping Malta’ by not later than August 31.

The event’s line-up and calendar will soon be announced on Grant Thornton’s Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram pages and on www.grantthornton.com.mt/sustainability.