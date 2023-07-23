It all starts with a dream, a child’s dream of pursuing a successful dual career in sports and education.The dream takes them through a well-planned and supportive process, bravely navigating through the struggles and challenges of youth development.

In the realm of sports education, the Mediterranean College of Sport (MCS) aims to be a beacon of excellence, providing a dynamic and vibrant learning environment for student-athletes guided by a dedicated team of professionals.

We had the opportunity to sit down with George Micallef, the Director of Sport Development and Recruitment at MCS, to delve into the college’s purpose, vision, and coaching philosophy.

Opening its doors in September 2024, MCS will cater to students aged between 11 and 18, specialising in football, athletics, swimming, water polo, and artistic swimming.

Read the full story here...